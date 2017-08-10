× Health officials investigate 3 cases of “vibriosis” in Milwaukee Co., related to consumption of raw oysters

MILWAUKEE — Three people have become sickened with “vibriosis” related to the consumption of raw oysters, and now, three health departments have joined with the state to investigate.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is coordinating the investigation with the City of Franklin Health Department, North Shore Health Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The three cases have been confirmed in Milwaukee County.

According to health officials, vibriosis is an illness caused by infection with vibrio bacteria. Vibrio bacteria is naturally found in salty waters where oysters are grown, and often increases in warmer weather months. Eating undercooked or raw shellfish, especially raw oysters in warm-weather months, is the main risk for acquiring vibriosis.

Among healthy people, eating vibrio species can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Individuals with compromised immune systems, particularly those with chronic liver disease, can face severe or life-threatening illness if infected. Symptoms usually occur within 24 hours of eating contaminated food.

The only way to kill harmful bacteria in shellfish is to cook them properly.

To minimize the risk of infection, the MHD recommends that individuals:

Do not eat raw oysters or other shellfish

Cook shellfish (oysters, clams, mussels) thoroughly and order fully cooked oysters at restaurants

Avoid contaminating other foods with raw seafood or juices from raw seafood

Eat shellfish promptly after cooking and refrigerate leftovers

Wear protective clothing such as gloves when handling raw shellfish and wash hands thoroughly with soap and water afterward

If you have consumed raw shellfish and are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your health care provider.