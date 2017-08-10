× Humane Animal Welfare Society: “Unprecedented” number of calls, rescues of wildlife with objects stuck on heads

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Humane Animal Welfare Society on Thursday, August 10th said they’ve received an “unprecedented” number of calls and rescues involving wildlife with objects stuck on their heads. The most recent victim was a raccoon. Officials shared photos of the raccoon on Thursday, and tips if you come across an animal in distress.

HAWS officials said from a coyote who’s head was stuck in the plastic barrel, to a raccoon-in-a-can earlier this week, it has been a tough year for scavengers!

Some things to please keep in mind, to help in these suburban wildlife situations:

1. Please keep garbage and recycling bins securely closed to avoid scavengers from getting into them in the first place.

2. If you see an animal struggling with a jar or can on it’s head, do not try to remove it yourself – most likely the animal is extremely frightened and the response once free, if not sedated, will be to bite you. (Unless you like the idea of getting rabies preventative shots…)

3. Safely secure or confine the animal – guide larger animals into a fenced area, smaller animals into a box or crate. Place a weight on the box to hold them in. Wear gloves/long sleeves/long pants if you are in contact with the animal!

4. Once the animal is confined, call HAWS’ Animal Rescue Team to assist. (Don’t call the police or fire department because they’ll just call HAWS anyway ) Our number during the day is 262-542-8851, x0. After hours contact us at 262-993-9811.

5. HAWS will sedate the animal and relocate or return as necessary. Some animals might have family in the area they need to get back to once they are 100%!

HAWS officials said “we’re not liking this trend, but we are glad to have had positive outcomes with each situation. Thank you to those citizens who have gotten involved in helping these wonderful creatures!”