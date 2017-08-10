“It’s a perfect fit:” Milwaukee Bucks, Harley-Davidson team up for jersey patch sponsorship

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson announced Thursday, August 10th that they have forged a multi-year global agreement featuring Harley-Davidson’s black, orange and white bar and shield logo on Bucks game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season.

According to a press release, jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016.

Jerseys purchased at the Bucks Pro Shop will include the Harley-Davidson patch.

“It’s a perfect fit for Harley-Davidson and the Bucks, two international brands with deep Milwaukee roots, to join together through this partnership,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. “Harley evokes as much passion among its riders as the Bucks do for our fans. And with that passion, along with its iconic logo and what it represents, Harley is the coolest brand for our players to sport during games.”

“At Harley, our goal is to grow the sport of motorcycling across the country and around the world while building the next generation of riders,” said Sean Cummings, Harley-Davidson Senior Vice President, Global Demand. “Our sponsorship with the Milwaukee Bucks not only unites two of the world’s favorite sports, it activates our brand in relevant ways to new, young adult audiences across the U.S. and around the world in over 200 countries and territories.”

In addition to the jersey patch that measures 2.75 by 2.09 inches, Harley-Davidson will also be integrated into highly visible Bucks team platforms including: