Milwaukee Bucks to open ’17-’18 50th anniversary season against Cleveland Cavaliers

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks will open the home schedule of their 2017-18 50th anniversary season against the three-time defending Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, October 20th.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m., and was announced by the NBA Thursday, August 10th.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN as part of the 2017-18 NBA Opening Week schedule.

The complete 2017-18 Bucks schedule will be released at a later date.

According to a news release from the Bucks, fans can secure tickets to all 2017-18 Bucks home games by signing up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, which is a digital ticket pass guaranteeing access to all 2017-18 regular season home games, including the “Return to the MECCA” game and the home opener against the Cavs on Oct. 20, all for just $500.

For more information, or to sign up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, CLICK HERE.