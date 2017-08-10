× Mount Pleasant traffic stop uncovers marijuana, cocaine, handgun, cash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 28-year-old Racine man was arrested after Mount Pleasant police found marijuana, cocaine, approximately $1,000 in cash and a semiautomatic handgun during a traffic stop.

According to Mount Pleasant police, an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sunnyslope Drive Thursday afternoon, August 10th.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with two occupants in the vehicle. While do so, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search was done of the vehicle, and recovered was 183 grams of marijuana, nine grams of cocaine, approximately $1,000 in cash and a semiautomatic handgun. The 28-year-old operator from Racine, was transported to the Racine County Jail and was held on the following charges;

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (Felony)

Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine (Felony)

Felon in possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Probation and Parole Hold

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charges.