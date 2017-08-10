North side bar where fatal shooting, fire occurred raises concerns: “Like a bad memory”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's growing concern about what neighbors call a nuisance bar on the city's north side. There was a fire there over the weekend, and it was also the site of a recent fatal shooting.

Family members and neighbors say the bar is a constant reminder of the life lost just last week. Ahmiyah Walker, 10, is trying to keep the memory of 40-year-old Deandre Hart close.

"Every day I will try to hug that tree and I will always pray for him," said Walker. "The day before he died, I was with him."

Police say Hart was shot and killed outside of the bar near Chambers and Mother Simpson way back on August 5th. Amanda Hart is the victim's sister.

"He was an innocent bystander," said Amanda. "A guy was shooting and he got shot in the back."

A dozen from the neighborhood planned to meet outside the bar -- formally known as Good Times -- to call on city leaders to shut it down. They say too many problems stemmed from there. But then, on August 9th, a fire gutted the bar.

Police say they are still investigating. On Thursday, the city posted a notice to the owner to clean up the remaining fire debris outside, including broken glass and trash.

"It's hard to look at this corner and smell this. It's like a bad memory every time you walk past this corner," said a woman who wants to see the bar shut down.

FOX6 News went to the owner's home; an eviction notice was posted on her front door. The Hart family now wants the burned-out bar torn down. They live just around the corner from it.

"My brother didn't deserve to die like that. He didn't even stand a chance. When that bullet hit him, it was over," said Amanda.

Milwaukee police haven't made an arrest yet in this case.

"Stop being a punk. Step it up. Say something. I need closure," Amanda said.

Hart leaves behind three children, the youngest of which is only ten years old.