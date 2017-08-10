Police: Man dead, woman hurt after shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday morning, August 10th on the city’s north side.

It happened near 39th and Wright around 1:15 a.m.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot several times and despite lifesaving efforts by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the victim died from his injuries.A 31-year-old woman received a non-fatal gunshot wound during the incident. She was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is on-going and details regarding the events leading to the shooting are unclear.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a motive in the shooting and any suspect(s) that are involved in the incident.