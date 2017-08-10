× Powerball jackpot rises to $356M for Saturday; Wisconsin resident wins $50K in Wednesday’s drawing

WISCONSIN — The jackpot continues to grow for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and one lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, August 9th drawing.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket from Kwik Trip at 1223 East Wisconsin Street in Portage, Columbia County.

The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 12, 30, 36, 47 and 62 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play number was 4. The odds of winning the $50,000 prize are 1;913,130.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, August 12th. The estimated jackpot is $356 million ($224 million cash).

