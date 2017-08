GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles as they open the preseason Thursday night, August 10th at Lambeau Field.

Philadelphia was first to score in the matchup Thursday. Eagles’ Mack Hollins scored a touchdown early in the first — but did not complete the two-point conversion.

The #Eagles pull ahead 6-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter after the 38-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins (2-pt no good) #PHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 11, 2017

The Packers will take on the Washington Redskins on August 19th next.