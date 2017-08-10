Senior Olympics: “The opportunity to improve their overall fitness and wellness”

MILWAUKEE -- Brian spent the morning at the YMCA on Green Bay Road near Brown Deer to preview the Senior Olympics.

About Wisconsin Senior Olympics (website)

The purpose of the Senior Olympics is to provide Wisconsin’s older adults, men and women age 50 and over, the opportunity to improve their overall fitness and wellness through recreational, social and competitive events.

The program is organized, governed and conducted by an all volunteer board of directors which meets once a month. In addition there are seven standing committees, Budget & Finance, Brochure & Registration, Marketing & Public Relations, Opening Ceremony, Games Coordinating, Awards & Recognition and Hall of Fame, which meet as often as necessary.