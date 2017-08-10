The grilling season isn’t over yet! See how to prepare Mojo Beef Kabobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The grilling season isn't over yet! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Mojo Beef Kabobs.

Mojo Beef Kabobs

Cubes of steaks are threaded on skewers with lime and onion then grilled to perfection. A sauce of citrus, herbs and spices provides the finishing touch.

Ingredients

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges

1 small red onion, cut into 8 thin wedges

1 container grape or cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)

Mojo Sauce:

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions