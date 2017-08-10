The grilling season isn’t over yet! See how to prepare Mojo Beef Kabobs

MILWAUKEE -- The grilling season isn't over yet! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Mojo Beef Kabobs.
Mojo Beef Kabobs
Cubes of steaks are threaded on skewers with lime and onion then grilled to perfection. A sauce of citrus, herbs and spices provides the finishing touch.
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
- 1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges
- 1 small red onion, cut into 8 thin wedges
- 1 container grape or cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)
Mojo Sauce:
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- 1. Whisk Mojo Sauce ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.
- 2. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces; season with pepper.
- 3. Alternately thread beef with lime and onion wedges evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Thread tomatoes evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers.
- 4. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill tomato kabobs, covered, about 2 to 4 minutes or until slightly softened, turning occasionally. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
- 5. Serve kabobs drizzled with sauce.Recipe seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt