Usher is facing some legal troubles -- and Tiger Woods has entered a DUI first-offender program. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: Tiger Woods has entered a DUI first-offender program
-
“Unexpected reaction:” Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
-
Report: Officers found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel
-
“Are you alright?” Dashcam video released from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest
-
Agent: Tiger Woods in a clinic for handling pain medication
-
Tiger Woods arrest is latest problem for Nike
-
-
TMZ: Mary Kay Letourneau and husband/former student, Vili Fualaau, separating
-
Singer Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, marijuana charges
-
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with car, police say
-
Kathy Griffin apologizes for President Trump photo: “I went too far”
-
After fighting for her daughter’s life, mom fears GOP health care bill
-
-
Assembly approves stiffer ignition interlock rule
-
TMZ: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide
-
Beyonce and Jay Z land a major real estate deal