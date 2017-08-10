Want your clothes to last years instead of weeks? How to spot quality clothing

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-41 NB/SB at Pilgrim Road due to crash
Posted 10:24 am, August 10, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever bought an article of clothing only to have it splitting at the seams after a few washes? It can be hard to find good quality garments these days -- so today Cassandra is sharing some tell-tale signs that about clothing that will last you more than just a couple of months.