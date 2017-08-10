× “Why stop at 40?” In Titletown, Favre reacts to Rodgers’ comments he’d like to play until he’s 40

DE PERE — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was back in Titletown — where he picked up another award.

The player who led the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowls and one Lombardi trophy was the main event at this year’s Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet in De Pere Wednesday, August 9th. Favre received the Distinguished Service Award, which is given to an athlete or coach who has excelled in both sports and community involvement.

“It’s nice to come back in a setting like this, not too serious. Tell a few stories, have a few laughs,” Favre said, according to WLUK.

WLUK -TV says Favre talked about the talent of his successor, Aaron Rodgers, and the prospects of another Super Bowl win. Favre says all the pieces of the puzzle seem to be in place for that to happen.

“As good as he is, I would’ve thought they would’ve won more than one by now, but I don’t know if he can do anything else other than what he’s done. It seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing and you don’t know what it is until you get it, like a Reggie White. Like that’s what we needed. It seems like from the outside looking in, that all the pieces seem to be in place,” Favre said.

At the beginning of Training Camp, Rodgers said he’d like to play until he’s 40, the same age Favre decided to hang up the cleats.

“Why stop at 40? He moves around as well as anyone in the game right now,” Favre said. “There’s no reason he can’t play and play at a high level.”

The Packers open the preseason Thursday at Lambeau Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Favre on Wednesday reflected on his own first preseason game back in 1991.

“I think it was in Fulton County stadium and we played Tampa Bay, I want to say, and I just remember getting the worst road rash on second base that you could get and I thought to myself, this is pretty cool. I knew I had a long career coming after that. No one else did, but I knew I did,” Favre said.