19-year-old alleged drug dealer arrested in Racine County with $2,500 worth of pot, AR-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A 19-year-old Racine County man is facing several drug-related charges after search warrants executed at two homes he's connected with uncovered more than $2,500 worth of marijuana, drug packaging materials, an AR-15 rifle and thousands in cash.

Isaiah Jones is facing the following charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC

Officials say agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and K-9 officers executed the search warrant early Wednesday, August 9th at a home on Indian Trail near Elderberry Road in Caledonia. Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the man has ties to that home, and a home on Willmor near Lasalle Street in Racine.

Sheriff’s officials said information was developed through numerous complaints that drug sales were occurring at these homes.

"When you're selling these types of drugs, you're selling to other addicts as well who have addictions to heroin, cocaine, crack marijuana, more often than not we see these types of activities marijuana being used or laced with heroin," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

At the Indian Trail residence, police located Jones, as well as multiple jars of marijuana weighing nearly 100 grams, a digital scales and $1,140 in cash.

At the Willmor Street home, officials found 216.2 grams of marijuana, with a street value of approximately $2,600, an AR-15 rifle with three loaded magazines, a digital scale, packaging materials, cell phones, drug paraphernalia and $4,150 in cash.

"More often than not, drugs and violence go hand in hand. We've seen it in this young man, there's reason he has access to an AR-15 rifle. He's trying to protect his trade," said Schmaling.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones told investigators he buys approximately a quarter-pound of marijuana a week for $800 to $1,000 -- and that he is not currently employed. He faces more than eight years in prison.