2 hurt after driver strikes car, crashes into building on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened late Thursday night, August 10th on the city's northwest side. Two juveniles were hurt in the crash -- and three others fled the scene.

It happened near Capitol and Appleton shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver struck another vehicle, lost control, and then crashed into a building.

Two juveniles were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Three other people were in the car and ran away on foot.

No additional details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.