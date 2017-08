MILWAUKEE — The man accused of shooting a gun at Milwaukee police officers has been found guilty at trial. 23-year-old Dabreon Jefferson was found guilty of burglary and second degree recklessly endangering safety Friday, August 11th.

In November, officers were in the area of 26th and Atkinson, responding to a series of burglary complaints. At one point, Jefferson pointed a stolen gun at police, fired one shot and ran away. No officers were hurt.

Jefferson will be sentenced in September.