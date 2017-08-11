Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know 🎡

Attention drivers: Changes are coming to the Zoo Interchange

Posted 8:12 am, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:14AM, August 11, 2017

Construction is picking up with changes to coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.