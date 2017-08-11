Construction is picking up with changes to coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Attention drivers: Changes are coming to the Zoo Interchange
-
Construction is picking up: Changes coming to I-94, Zoo Interchange
-
A look at the upcoming construction changes that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: Upcoming closures in Zoo Interchange could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Full closures: A look at upcoming construction projects that could impact your commute
-
-
Attention Drivers: These upcoming closures could impact your commute
-
Long term full closure: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction will impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that may impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: List of road closures scheduled for the coming week
-
-
All clear: Ramp in Zoo Interchange temporarily closed due to flooding
-
Attention drivers: These overnight full closures may impact your commute
-
DOT delays Zoo Interchange bids as state lawmakers put budget talks on back burner