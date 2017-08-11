Cops stake out on rooftops of Dunkin’ Donuts for Special Olympics Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Don’t be alarmed, there were supposed to be cops on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts around town Friday, August 11th. Police across the area made their way up to the rooftops to help raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in more than $60,000. This year, more Dunkin’ Donuts locations are participating and organizers are hoping to surpass last year’s total.

“The athletes wants to give back because they give to us, so we don’t mind, I got here, I’ve been here since 6:00 this morning, or before six, because I believe in the cause of what Special Olympics is about,” said Cindy Bentley, Special Olympics athlete.

“This just being a busy area, everybody sees us and they stop on over, wondering why cops are on the rooftop, some people think that something’s going on, we wave them in and let them know that it’s all for a good cause,” said Tony Munos, West Milwaukee Police Department.

Money raised goes to the law enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin. Since the torch run started in 1986, it’s raised more than $31.5 million for Special Olympics.