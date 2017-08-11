Cream Puffs, sold at the State Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among Fairgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Brian spent the morning at the Wisconsin State Fair. The fair wraps up this weekend, so Kramp is hanging out in the Cream Puff Pavilion to see how people are enjoying the fair. Donald Driver also stuffed puffs this morning.

About cream puffs (website)

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among Fairgoers – an average of 350,000 are consumed each year! The delicious cream-filled pastries can be enjoyed individually or in three- or six-packs. The Wisconsin Bakers Association operates the Cream Puff Bakery in the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, two additional conveniently located vending locations in the Fair Park.