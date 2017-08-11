Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know 🎡

EU: 15 nations get tainted eggs, products in growing scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU officials say 15 countries including Hong Kong have reported receiving contaminated eggs or egg products in a growing food scandal.

Several producers in the Netherlands and Belgium are under investigation after eggs were found to have been treated with a product containing pesticide Fipronil.

EU trade and agriculture spokesman Daniel Rosario said Friday that farms have also been blocked in France and Germany, and named 13 other countries that have received products from those countries.

Hong Kong was the only non-European place mentioned. Rosario said the others are Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Denmark and Switzerland.