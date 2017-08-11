Family claims FBI raided, “trashed” home searching for alleged bank robber on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Federal authorities continue to search for a man accused of being a serial bank robber. Kamisha Amos says the FBI raided her home Thursday, August 10th searching for her brother, 25-year-old Devontae Amos. They didn't find him. Now, she has an interesting message for him.

"They had to bust all these windows out. Bring out full guns to my residence," said Kamisha.

It was a home visit near 29th and Carmen, Kamisha Amos was not expecting.

"Unmarked cars that army truck, suited and booted, all that stuff they be having," Kamisha said.

During the search, Kamisha says authorities took a list of items but never found Amos.

"I would've gladly opened that door for them to do a search in my house because I know that he's not here or has not been here," said Kamisha.

Amos is accused of robbing two banks in West Allis, and another in Oostburg. The FBI tracked him down last week at a home near 97th and Lisbon, but he slipped away.

The FBI says they continue to search for the suspect and would not confirm they went to his sister's house.

"They trashed my whole place. Windows busted out, carpet burnt up from the smoke bombs they threw in here," Kamisha said.

While the FBI wants her brother in custody, her message for him is the opposite:

"Keep running. Keep running that's what I'm going to say," said Kamisha.

Amos is wanted for the following armed robberies:

Wells Fargo Bank: 62nd and Greenfield in West Allis — robbed on May 9th

Pyramax Bank: 81st and National in West Allis — robbed on May 31st

Oostburg State Bank: 9th and Center in Oostburg — robbed on July 26th

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward and another $5,000 from Wells Fargo Bank for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities describe Amos as as a black man, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. Amos also goes by the names: Davonte, Davante, Davant’e, Tay, Lil Tae, KD Sex.

The public is urged to use caution, as Amos is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If sighted, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amos is urged to contact investigators at the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000, or the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684.