Health officials investigate 7 cases of salmonella linked to peas sold at farmers markets

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), along with several other health agencies, are investigating at least seven cases of salmonella affecting people in four Wisconsin counties after all of them consumed fresh shelled peas purchased at farmers markets.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and four Local Health Departments are investigating the cases.

According to DHS, the investigation shows at least seven people infected with the same strain of salmonella reported eating fresh shelled (loose) peas purchased from farmers markets in Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac on Saturday July 22nd. Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

The investigation into the source of the suspected peas is ongoing.

Anyone who purchased already shelled (loose) peas during July 19th – August 5th from the three farmers markets is advised to dispose of any remaining peas, even if the peas have been frozen.