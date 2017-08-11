Hello fall! White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s hit the shelves

Fall is right around the corner and with that comes the overload of pumpkin-flavored everything. Already hitting the shelves for the season: White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s.

White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s Are Already Here https://t.co/rNbkQg0yVb — People (@people) August 11, 2017

According to Mashable, the white chocolate pumpkin pie candies were available online beginning in April, but some people spotted them at stores last week.

M&M’s aren’t the only treats looking ahead to fall; Starbucks announced it will start selling pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee at certain grocery stores.

Think you’ll try the new flavor M&M’s? What’s your favorite?