Kids raise more than $1,600 hosting lemonade stand in honor of mother who died of cancer

MARINETTE, Wis. — Two children from Marinette, Wisconsin who lost their mother to breast cancer are hoping to make a difference for others with the disease.

According to WLUK, Maddie and Aiden Baumann’s mother, Jessica, underwent treatment at Bellin for five years after her breast cancer diagnosis. She died in March.

To honor their mother, Maddie and Aiden held a lemonade stand Friday, August 11th — and they hoped to raise $500. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday evening, a close member of the family confirmed the stand raised more than $1,600!

The children say they want other cancer patients to know they’re not alone.

“It’s helping other people and maybe people who can’t afford wigs or anything like they have cancer or something, it feels nice to give to other people,” Maddie said.

Back in October, Bellin Health and the NFL surprised the family with a prize package that included jerseys and tickets to a Green Bay Packers game.