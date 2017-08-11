Man who led police on high speed chase from Wauwatosa to Milwaukee to spend 4 years in prison

WAUWATOSA — The man who led Wauwatosa police on a high speed chase was sentenced to four years in prison. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 41-year-old Lucas Byrd on Friday, August 11th.

Byrd had reached a plea deal with prosecutors and several charges were dropped after he plead guilty to the following charges:

Fleeing or eluding an officer

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

Obstructing an officer

Operating a motor vehicle while revoked

According to the criminal complaint, on August 17th, 2016 a Wauwatosa police officer was patrolling in the area just south of Hampton Avenue, between Mayfair Road and 100th Street, when he observed a blue Chevrolet Lumina driving toward him. As the vehicle approached, the officer noticed the driver, later identified as Lucas Byrd, deliberately looked away from him, in what appeared to be an attempt to shield his face.

The complaint indicates the officer then conducted a records check of the license plate and discovered the Lumina had been reported stolen with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say Byrd made a gesture as if he was going to pull over on Appleton Avenue. However, instead of stopping, Byrd rolled through the stop sign at Appleton Avenue, quickly accelerated, and began to flee southeast on Appleton Avenue from Silver Spring Drive at approximately 80 miles per hour.

Officials say the chase hit 97 miles an hour just west of Hampton Avenue.

The pursuit wound through a neighborhood before Byrd turned into a parking lot at 107th and Hampton. Dash cam video shows how he drove down a sidewalk in front of apartment buildings before coming to a quick stop.

Officers took Byrd into custody a few minutes later.