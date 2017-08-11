MPD searching for man who left baby on side of road on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a 22-year-old man who left a nine-month-old baby on the side of the road.

Officials say the incident happened Friday, August 11th around 2:40 p.m.

According to police, after an argument, a 22-year-old man placed a child in a car seat along the roadway near 75th and Casper Streets, and left the area. The child was found several minutes later by a witness and has been reunited with family members unharmed.

Police are now seeking the 22-year-old known Milwaukee man, for child neglect. Anyone with information should contact authorities.