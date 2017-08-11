× Oak Creek police warn residents about white van involved in suspicious activity

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department are warning residents about a suspicious white van. This, after receiving two reports of a van involved in suspicious activity involving children in the community.

According to police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 8th a 10-year-old girl was approached by a white van while riding her bike in the area of Melrose and Apple Creek. The person in the van called her over, however, the girl didn’t listen and rode her bike home.

Police say as the girl got to her driveway, the individual from the van yelled for her to listen to him next time.

The second incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th. Police say a similar white van, described to have scratched writing on the side, was observed by Riverton Meadows Park on the east side of Oak Creek.

The van was occupied by two men — who were just “looking around.” The children who reported this were not approached by the individuals.

Oak Creek police are asking residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

If this van is seen, or other suspicious activity is observed, you are urged to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200. If you wish to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 414-766-7699.