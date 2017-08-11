× Officer critically hurt by suspected drunk driver goes home

ASHWAUBENON — A Green Bay area police officer has been released from a hospital 2 ½ weeks after being struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who allegedly was drunk.

Thirty-four-year-old Ashwaubenon Officer Brian Murphy was listed in critical condition following the July 22 incident and required several surgeries. He went home Thursday.

Murphy was struck while assisting at the scene of a car fire on Interstate 41. The woman allegedly driving the vehicle that hit him is facing charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and intoxicated use of a vehicle with a child passenger.