Opossums survive after mother was struck by vehicle

MILWAUKEE — These baby opossums were orphaned after their mother was killed by a car as she was crossing the road, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Facebook post.

Baby opossums are often injured or killed when their mothers are hurt, but these little ones escaped any injuries deep inside her pouch, WHS said.

WHS says the “kissing” sound the babies are making is essentially an alarm call because they are out of their pouch. As soon as they are tucked into the fleece bag that will serve as their surrogate pouch, the alarm calls stop.