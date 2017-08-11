Patrick Cudahy Day: “Taste our signature Sweet Applewood Smoked bacon, ham and delicious appetizers”

WEST ALLIS -- The aroma of sweet apple smoked bacon will fill State Fair Park on Friday, August 11th. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the State Fair for Patrick Cudahy Day.

About Patrick Cudahy Day (website)

We’re proud to be back for our 18th year! Join us in Central Park and taste our signature Sweet Applewood Smoked bacon, ham and delicious appetizers. We’re hosting cooking demonstrations and competitions too! Don’t forget to spin our Prize Wheel where everyone is a winner. Enjoy the harmony of Patrick Cudahy’s Barber Shop Quartet, take an “Official Bacon of the Green Bay Packers” Fan Photo, play games and savor Wisconsin’s favorite bacon! Patrick Cudahy. Since 1888. Better Then. Better Now.