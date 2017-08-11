Police: 2 hurt following crash near 9th and National in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people are hurt following a crash early Friday morning, August 11th near 9th and National in Milwaukee.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 5:00 a.m. An SUV was also involved — coming close to hitting The National Cafe.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The National Cafe building was not damaged — and an employee says no one was at work at the time of the crash.

No additional details have been released.

