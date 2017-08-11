× Police: 20-year-old man shot while sitting inside vehicle near 25th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man is seriously hurt following a shooting that happened near North 25th and Concordia Friday afternoon, August 11th.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. He suffered serious injuries and transported himself to a local hospital.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s) and a motive.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.