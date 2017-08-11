× Reds build early lead, hang on for 11-10 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Zack Cozart and Eugenio Suarez had three hits and drove in two runs each, as the Cincinnati Reds built an early eight-run lead and then held on for an 11-10 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The Reds built a 10-2 lead through four innings, but the Brewers scored seven times in the sixth to make it a game. A solo home run by Tucker Barnhart in the seventh increased Cincinnati’s lead to 11-9.

After stranding the bases loaded against Raisel Iglesias in the eighth, Jonathan Villar made it 11-10 with a home run off the Reds closer with one out in the ninth. Eric Thames followed with a single, but Iglesias retired Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to finish off his 20th save.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (4-6) bounced back from allowing 10 runs over 3 1/3 innings in a loss to St. Louis on Aug. 6 to hold the Brewers to two runs despite five walks in five innings.

Milwaukee has dropped six straight games and is 9-18 since the All-Star break.

Cozart connected for a solo home run off Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson in the top of the first. Manny Pina blasted a two-run shot off Bailey in the second to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

Cincinnati used five straight two-out hits to score six runs in the third.

Scooter Gennett dumped in a bloop single with the bases loaded to score two and give the Reds a 3-2 lead. Suarez followed with an RBI single and Jesse Winker then doubled in two runs.

Barnhart capped the inning with an infield single that Villar mishandled at second base, allowing Winker to score to make it 7-2.

Cozart and Suarez each hit run-scoring singles as part of a three-run fourth inning.

The first seven Brewers to bat in the sixth inning reached base and scored to pull Milwaukee within 10-9.

Thames connected for a three-run home run to make it 10-7. Milwaukee would add two more runs in the inning before Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen struck out Orlando Arcia with the tying run at third base.

Nelson (9-6) allowed a career-high nine earned runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (right knee inflammation) will be activated from the disabled list to start against the Brewers on Saturday. Originally scheduled to start, RHP Tim Adleman will move into a long relief role.

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (left knee strain) went hitless in four at-bats Friday in his first game of a rehab assignment with Class-A Wisconsin. Used as a designated hitter Friday, Vogt will catch a portion of Saturday’s game before serving as the designated hitter Sunday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (7-7, 4.34 ERA) will make his first start since July 17 when he left after one inning due to right knee inflammation. The veteran has a 5.40 ERA in two starts against the Brewers this season.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (2-2, 3.31) will look to bounce back from two consecutive rough starts. The rookie is 2-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts since taking the rotation spot of the injured Chase Anderson.