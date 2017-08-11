Silver Alert: 77-year-old South Milwaukee man missing since Wednesday night

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued in South Milwaukee for 77-year-old Richard Roidt.

Officials say Roidt was last seen in South Milwaukee. That was just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9th. Officials say Roidt left his home in his 2001 brown Mercury Sable with Wisconsin license plate number: 273-FBX.

Roidt is described as a white man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing black shoes, gray or blue shirt, black jeans. He also has a Vietnam Vet hat he always wears. Roidt wears eyeglasses.

Officials indicate Roidt has gone missing before and on that occasion was found in Iowa. He also has military ties to Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.