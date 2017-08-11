× “This is a very exciting time:” Mega Millions jackpot approaching $400 million

Lottery players have a chance to win a Mega Millions jackpot of $393 million in the Friday, August 11th drawing, which comes to an estimated $246.5 million cash payout.

“This is a very exciting time for all citizens in Wisconsin. When the jackpots are high, all Wisconsin homeowners benefit from the increased sales that generate dollars for property tax relief,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.

Tickets must be purchased by 9:00 p.m. to be included in the Friday, August 11 drawing:

Each ticket costs $1 per play

Choose five different numbers 1 to 75 and one Mega Ball number 1 to 15

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Mega Millions. Prizes range from $1 for matching just the Mega Ball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Mega Ball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Megaplier to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Megaplier number. For example, if your prize is $1 million and the Megaplier number is 5, you win $5 million just by adding Megaplier.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated: