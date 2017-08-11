× Waukesha County: Man into custody after boating accident leaves woman in critical condition

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after police say a boating accident involving a drunk driver happened on Nagawicka Lake Friday evening, August 11th.

According to the City of Delafield police, members of the Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the boating accident shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police say two boats were involved in the accident. A 61-year-old Hartland woman was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in critical condition.

A 53-year-old Hartland man was taken into custody for causing injury by intoxicated use of a boat.

The accident is being investigated by the City of Delafield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the initial response.

The incident remains under investigation.

Monitor FOX6News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.