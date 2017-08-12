× 6 seriously hurt, including 3 children, following 2-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Six people were seriously hurt, including three children following a two-vehicle crash that happened on State Highway 16/60 in Dodge County Saturday, August 12th.

Authorities say the crash happened on County Trunk Highway TT, in the Township of Elba shortly after 9:30 a.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old man operating a Dodge Grand Caravan, was traveling northbound on County Trunk TT with four additional occupants — including a 36-year-old old woman and three children ages three, five and seven. Officials say the van failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection and struck westbound traveling Ford Econoline van.

A 91-year-old man was driving the Ford van, along with his 70-year-old female passenger. They both were transported from the scene with serious injuries to Columbus Hospital in Columbus. They were both later transferred via ambulance to UW-Hospital in Madison.

The male driver of the Dodge van was not seriously injured and refused treatment at the scene. The 36-year-old female passenger in the Dodge van was transported to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc with serious injuries. The five-year-old child in the Dodge van was transported to Columbus Hospital with serious injuries, and then transferred via ambulance to UW-Hospital in Madison. The three-year-old and seven-year-old children in the Dodge van sustained life-threatening injuries, and were both transported from the scene via medical helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison, WI.

Assisting at the scene was: Columbus Police and Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lifestar EMS, Beaver Dam EMS, Waterloo EMS, Watertown EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Flight for Life and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

Identifications of those involved in the crash are being withheld until Monday, August 14th.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.