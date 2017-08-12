Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know 🎡

Brewers win 6-5 on wild pitch in 10th to snap losing streak

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 12: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers beats a tag by Scooter Gennett #4 of the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Miller Park on August 12, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Sogard started the rally with a one-out double off Reds reliever Tim Adleman (5-10). After Manny Pina flew out to center field, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames drew walks to load the bases.

An 0-2 curveball then bounced away from Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, allowing Sogard to slide in just ahead of Adleman’s tag attempt.

The Brewers have won three times in their last at-bat this season, two of which have come on wild pitches.

Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers before giving way to Corey Knebel (1-2) for the ninth and 10th.