Explore the sights of Milwaukee Public Museum for free as part of the “Gifts to the Community” day

MILWAUKEE -- Thanks to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation "Gifts to the community" free day, you can explore all the cool exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

You can head on over to the Milwaukee Public Museum anytime from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

About "Gifts to the Community" day (website)

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is continuing Gifts to the Community in 2017 with a summer Saturday of free admission at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Featuring extended hours, free shows, bonus activities and the full array of Museum exhibits, the program is open to everyone and represents the Foundation’s commitment to building community and providing access to opportunities that enrich lives.

About Milwaukee Public Museum (website)

Every visit to the Milwaukee Public Museum is a new adventure! Explore the Ice Age in the Third Planet gallery, find a mastodon and saber-toothed cat among the glaciers, watch out for King Tut on his chariot in the Crossroads of Civilization exhibit, or interact with live butterflies as they flutter in the butterfly garden. Take a photo safari in Africa, snap a selfie with Granny on the Streets of Old Milwaukee, and find the hidden button to make the rattlesnake rattle! Stop by the Dome Theater where you can prepare for the upcoming eclipse and even blast off into space at a planetarium show. Don’t forget to tag MPM on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat to show your adventure!

