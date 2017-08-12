× Milwaukee police: 24-year-old woman stabbed near 25th and Orchard

MILWAUKEE –A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed during an argument in Milwaukee Friday night, August 11th.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near 25th and Orchard.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was stabbed by a 27-year-old man, and died at the scene.

The investigation into the stabbing and the events leading up to it are ongoing.

