× White nationalist clashes in Virginia linked to deaths of 2 people aboard crashed helicopter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, killing two people. Officials say the crash is linked to the white nationalist clashes in the area.

President Donald Trump tweeted following the crash:

Deepest condolences to the families & fellow officers of the VA State Police who died today. You're all among the best this nation produces. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. https://t.co/I1XqO4X1j1 pic.twitter.com/FCc0xwvYqM — The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) August 12, 2017

BREAKING: neighbors near Old Farm Road in Albemarle Co. confirm a helicopter crashed into woods. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QtgBjYrjVQ — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017