× 2 men seriously hurt when driver failed to negotiate a curve on Dodge County highway

DODGE COUNTY — Two men have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash early Sunday morning, August 13th in the Township of Lebanon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:40 a.m. and involved a single vehicle with three people.

Officials say two passengers, a 20-year-old Colorado man and a 45-year-old Minneapolis man were heading eastbound on County Trunk Highway R when the driver was unable to negotiate a curve at the intersection with County Truck Highway SC.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned before striking a utility pole.

Officials say the 45-year-old was transported to a Oconomowoc hospital via a medial helicopter with life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old was transported to a Watertown hospital, then transferred to UW-Hospital in Madison with serious injuries.

The 27-year-old driver was ejected and suffered minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene was: Watertown Police Department and EMS, Lebanon EMS and Fire Department, Flight for Life and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.