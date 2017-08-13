× 3 adults, 1 child burned when grill exploded in Grant Park in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Three adults and a child suffered burns when a grill exploded Sunday, August 13th in Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the South Milwaukee Fire Department said a small butane grill exploded, and three adults and a child were hurt.

The mother and child were taken to the hospital. The other two adults were treated at the scene and ended up going to the hospital on their own.

They suffered surface burns. The severity of the burns is unknown.

The grill was described as small — and its tank was severely damaged. This was a small tank, containing around eight ounces of butane, about the size of a spray paint can. Officials said they hadn’t seen this type of grill set up previously.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.