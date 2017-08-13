7 Milwaukee campers hurt when car crashed into tent at campground

VILLAGE OF BAGLEY — Authorities have arrested a driver who crashed into a tent at a campground in southwestern Wisconsin and injured seven people on Saturday August 12th.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at the River of Lakes campground in Bagley.

Grant County sheriff’s officials said 32-year-old Stacy Smith from Fennimore was driving traveling south on Campground road when she attempted to make a left turn.

Smith lost control of the vehicle and came to a rest after hitting a tent that contained seven people in their twenties inside. She then backed over the tent again.

Authorities said six of the injured are from Milwaukee and one is from Brookfield. They were taken to hospitals in Lancaster and Prairie du Chien. Three were then taken by air to UW Hospital in Madison. Their conditions have not been released.