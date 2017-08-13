× Chicago Tribune: Badgers, Notre Dame to go head-to-head at Lambeau in 2020, Soldier Field in 2021

GREEN BAY — The Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame will go head-to-head at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. This, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Wisconsin Badgers have planned a “big announcement” for Monday, August 14th.

According to the Chicago Tribune, after they reported in July that the teams were working to hammer out a deal, Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst said: “I think it could be pretty cool.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the teams haven’t met since 1964.

