Chicago Tribune: Badgers, Notre Dame to go head-to-head at Lambeau in 2020, Soldier Field in 2021

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot carries the school flag on the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2005 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 27: A Wisconsin Badger cheerleader waves the 'W' flag after a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls on September 27, 2014 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Lynn/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame will go head-to-head at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. This, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The Wisconsin Badgers have planned a “big announcement” for Monday, August 14th.
According to the Chicago Tribune, after they reported in July that the teams were working to hammer out a deal, Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst said: “I think it could be pretty cool.”
The Chicago Tribune reports the teams haven’t met since 1964.
