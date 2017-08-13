Cream Puff Pavilion evacuated at Wisconsin State Fair; CEO says “fire alarm was pulled”

WEST ALLIS — The Cream Puff Pavilion has been evacuated on the final day of the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, and is currently closed.

Police and paramedics are on scene.

Wisconsin State Fair CEO Kathleen O’Leary told FOX6 News: “It was not an active shooter. That is false. A fire alarm was pulled.”

O’Leary said there were no shots fired, and no gun involved.

