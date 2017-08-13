× Driver arrested on suspected OWI after crash involving Milwaukee squad near 85th and Hampton

MILWUAKEE — A driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI after a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car Friday night, August 11th.

It happened near 85th and Hampton.

According to police, it happened while the police squad stopped and was conducting traffic control for another rollover crash. That’s when the drunk driver disregarded cones and flashing lights and hit the parked squad car.

There was one officer in the squad.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injures.

The driver also suffered minor injuries.

Both were treated and released from the hospital.