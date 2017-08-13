× State Patrol: Suspected drunk driver clocked at 96 mph with 3 children in car

BALDWIN — The State Patrol says a Minnesota man suspected of driving drunk with three children in the car was going nearly 100 mph before he was arrested.

The 33-year-old man from St. Paul was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.

The Star Tribune reports the driver was clocked at 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was booked into the county jail, posted bail and was released.

The children in his car were all under 16.