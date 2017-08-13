“Took them 6 hours:” Neighbors critical of police response time after 15 vehicles damaged on south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- At least 15 vehicles were damaged overnight Saturday, August 12th into Sunday, August 13th near 9th and National on Milwaukee's south side.

Neighbors believe this was the result of someone who was under the influence.

One woman who asked not to be identified said her vehicle was among those damaged. She said she heard the commotion from her living room.

She said the driver crashed into the vehicles, and then fled -- leaving the driver's wallet and ID behind.

She said what frustrated her the most was the police response time.

"There was like 15 cars that were hit. We all called police -- but no response. Everybody's been calling all night. It took them six hours to get here and he could've been hurt somewhere. I understand he hit my car, but I have no ill will towards him," she said.

Police said there was a lag in response time due to a high call volume citywide at the time this happened.

Day shift officers were dispatched, and responded to the scene. They confirmed an arrest has been made. They confirmed the suspect left his vehicle behind and said charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.